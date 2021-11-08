Not all 337 persons who registered for COP26 attended-Dery

Not all the 337 persons from Ghana that registered in the UN Registration System to attend the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow made it to the event.

Mr Peter Dery, the Director of Environment at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, at the COP26 centre in Glasgow, Scotland, said some of the registrants participated in the event online.

“So far, 170 people have clocked in at the conference centre to attend their various meetings, out of which 40 are back to Ghana as at this morning. By Wednesday, November 10, more than 100 will be back in Ghana,” he said.

However, he explained that the attendees included Government delegation, members of parliament, private sector, academia, civil societies organisations and journalists.

Mr Dery indicated that the Presidential delegate to the COP26 meeting were 24 with an additional 32 official delegate with credential to do business on behalf of Government.

He said “Out of those who registered, some did not secure visa to attend the event. Some are attending virtually, while others did not attend at all.”

The COP26 is one of the biggest meetings on the UN calendar and it had different components including World Leader’s summit, Technical Negotiations, Bilateral Meetings, Side Event and Workshops.

The Director of Environment noted that Ghanaian participants were attending different aspect of the event, that span from 1st November, 2021 to 12 November.

He clarified that the attendees had funding from different sources including development partners, donors and the private sector.

Mr Dery noted that the UNDP and the British High Commission sponsored part of the cost of the Ghana Pavilion and Delegation Office and that it was the first time Ghana secured a pavilion and a delegation office.