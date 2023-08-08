Not protecting the environment is disobedience to God 

The inability of Christians to protect the environment is a disobedience to God’s order, Mr. Emmanuel Atiemo, the Chairman of the Development and Social Services Committee, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Redemption Congregation at Tema Community Nine, has stated.

Mr. Atiemo, who is also a Presbyter, said Christians, as stewards of God, were supposed to promote and maintain the good and clean environment created and handed over to them.

He said this when the Church observed its Health Sunday on the theme “The Effect of Plastics on Our Health and the Environment.”

He said it was important that Christians considered the way they disposed of their refuse and how they handled plastic, as it had health implications for humans.

He said Ghana was sitting on a time bomb as the situation of plastic pollution was alarming, adding that all the plastics thrown around would end up in the sea.

Mr. Atiemo said the fish would ingest the toxics contained in the plastic, and humans would then consume them, which could lead to cancer, mental disorders, kidney and liver diseases, among others.

He said data suggested that about 80 percent of all Out Patients Department (OPD) cases were related to contact with waste, stressing that “the more you move away from waste, the healthier you become.”

Mr. Atiemo reminded the public, especially Christians, to know that not managing their waste well would have consequences for them, hence the need to make a conscious effort to improve and sustain their environment as part of God’s instructions to them.