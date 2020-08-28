India’s civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar said Friday refusal to wear a face mask on board a flight could put a passenger on the no-fly list.

“Flyers, who refuse to wear face masks during a flight can be put on the no-fly list,” said Kumar, director-general of the DGCA.

However, Kumar said the period for which a flyer would be barred from flying would depend on the assessment as reported by the cabin crew.

So far, no such case has been reported, he added.

The DGCA officials said the cabin crew on board a flight would take the call to put a passenger on the no-fly list.

Health ministry had made wearing of masks a compulsory precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

India had resumed its domestic flight operations on May 25 after a two-month ban, as part of nationwide lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

At present, international flights are being operated only to repatriate Indians stranded abroad.

The government meanwhile has permitted the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights.