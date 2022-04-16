Notable Christain leaders urge reconciliation and peace

Notable Christain leaders have called on Ghanaians, particularly Christians, to use the Easter celebration as a tool for reconciliation and preach peace.

In their Easter messages, they urged Ghanaian to eschew acts that would undermine individual and collective tranquility and unity.

Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the significance of Easter was all about forgiveness, love and reconciliation.

He said personal and national issues had created some enmity and polarization amongst Ghanaians and as a “country we needed the occasion to usher us into living peacefully with one another to continue the nation building process.”

“As a country, families, different ethnic groups and co-workers, we must learn to forgive one another and live peacefully and amicably with one another.”

He said Jesus Christ was an embodiment of service to humanity and “if we would develop as a nation, we must be willing to serve one another and not take advantage of people.”

Rev Emmanuel Barrigah, General Secretary, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), in an interview with the Agency said, “it as a time of reconciliation as there is so much polarisation and as we commemorate Easter all and sundry must make peace with one another.”

Rev Barrigah said Christ led a Holy life and in seasons like this, one cannot but emulate the deeds of Christ.

Earlier, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) called on Ghanaians, particularly Christians to shun any acts of evil during and after the Easter celebration.

A statement signed by the Most Rev. Philip Naameh, President, GCBC, said,“let us…renew our commitment to reject any acts of evil, including acts of war, conflicts and any actions, which will lead to the senseless loss of lives and the creation of needless crises.”

It asked Christians to see the resurrection as a call to the world to do all to break the barriers that “kept us separated or divided.”