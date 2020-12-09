The 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana would go down in history as one of the important poll with lots of surprises and is likely to shape the executive arm of government and the country’s legislature in different aspects.

Some of the big casualties of the election were Members of Parliament (MPs) who double as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, Chairmen of Committees of Parliament and their ranking members as well as first time MPs.

Some of the notable MPs who failed to retain their seat in the just ended elections include Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, MP for Prestea Huni Valley, Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, MP for Krowor, Professor George Gyan Baffour, Minister for Planning, MP for Wenchi, Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East Regional Minister, MP for Atebubu Amanten and Dr Bernard Oko Boye, Deputy Minister for Health, MP for Ledzokuku.

The rest are Mr George Andah, Deputy Minister for Communications, MP for Awutu Senya West, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, MP for Cape Coast North, Mr Francis Kingsley Cudjoe, Deputy Minister for Fisheries, MP for Ekumfi, Mr Alexander Abban, Deputy Minister for Communications, MP for Gomoa West and Mr George Oduro, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, MP for New Edubiase.

Others are Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Attorney General, MP for Tempane, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), Deputy Minister for Defence, MP for Nkoranza North, Mr Titus Glover, Deputy Minister for Transport, MP for Tema East, Mr Siaka Stephens, Deputy Bono Regional Minister, MP for Jaman North and Mr Yaw Afful, Deputy Minister for Aviation, MP for Jaman South.

Also, Mr Adam Mutawakil, Ranking Member for Mines and Energy Committee and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Damongo lost his seat to the Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

Some of the first time MPs who failed to retain their seats include Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), MP for Adenta, Mr Gabriel Osei, MP for Tain, and Ali Maiga Hamidu, MP for Dormaa West.

However, with the exiting of some of the experience MPs from the legislature this is likely to affect the work in the House of the eighth Parliamentary.