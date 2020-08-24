Spokesman of Mali’s National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Ismael Wague told the press on Monday that “nothing has been decided with the ECOWAS mediation team”.

“I would like to point out that at this stage of the discussions with the ECOWAS mediation team, nothing has been decided. At no time has there been any talk of a government with a military majority, and so on,” he stressed.

“Any decision related to the size of the transition, to the transitional president, to the formation of the government will be made between Malians, with political parties, socio-political groups, unions, signatory groups (of Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali Resulting from the Algiers Process), civil society, in accordance with our first declaration,” he said.

“I want to reassure everyone that no decision will be taken on the transition without this massive consultation”, he said.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced Tuesday evening, under pressure from mutinous soldiers, his resignation and the dissolution of the National Assembly and that of the government of Boubou Cisse.

A few hours after Keita’s resignation, the CNSP announced, in its first statement, that it was seeking “the stability of the country which will allow us to organize general elections within reasonable time limits to allow Mali to acquire strong institutions that are capable of managing our daily lives as well as possible and restoring confidence between the rulers and the ruled”.

A mediation team from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, is in Bamako since Saturday to meet with all parties in order to find a peaceful solution to the situation in Mali.

At the end of the negotiations on Sunday evening, Jonathan declared that “we reached a number of agreements, but we have not agreed on all the issues”.

For his part, Wague said that “some points of compromises on certain aspects” were reached by the two sides.

The negociations are expected to resume on Monday.