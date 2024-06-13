Nothing Lasts Forever: Camidoh sings about painfully losing his lover

Despite his sterling performance in the music space, breaking records, traversing boundaries and touching lives, Camidoh, has battled some dark moments in recent times.

The Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste has released a new song that reveals an unpleasant situation he was plunged into about a year ago.

The song titled ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ is a real life story told through lyrics, melodies and rhythm.

Camidoh, in the song produced by himself, Nawtyboi Tattoo, Baba Wood, highlights the theme of love gone bad.

According to the singer, the song talks about love having its up and down moments. It advises people to apply some logic so as not to go through as much pain as Camidoh did.

“I wouldn’t say much but losing a partner I loved very much to a few arguments or misunderstandings here and there hurts so bad,” he says indicating that the incident has nothing to do with infidelity.

He further mentions that he broke down completely, got depressed and had to go through a therapy session.

“I made a lot of life long plans with this person,” he added.

The music video to ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ complements the story by accentuating the essence of seeking help in situations like this.

Camidoh’s songs keep gaining prominence among music lovers, with his global hit ‘Sugarcane Remix’, which features Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo, clocking over 100 million views on YouTube, in just one year. This makes it the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube.

Listen to ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ >>>

https://shorturl.at/GmmEw

https://music.empi.re/camidoh-nlf

About Camidoh

Camidoh is an Afrobeats, Afropop and R&B artiste from Ghana.

After years of chasing his music dreams he shot into the limelight in 2018 when he was signed by Grind Don’t Stop Records. That was when he released For My Lover which features Darkovibes. He later released The Best with Kelvynboy, Available with Eugy and Dance with You featuring Kwesi Arthur.

His 2021 released ‘Contingency Plan EP’ won him a lot of spurs in the music industry.

To cap it all, ‘Sugarcane’ and its remix earned him global acclaim, winning Afrobeats Song of the Year award at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

He was nominated in the ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category at the 2023 Black Entertainment Television Awards.