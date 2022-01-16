Nothing must divide Ghana

Elder Enoch Amo of The Divine Healers Church, District A West 2, has cautioned the citizenry against acts that can divide the nation.

He said what Ghana needed now was “national togetherness” as the world experienced racial discrimination, gender inequality, political disruption and religious intolerance.

In his sermon, “That all may be one,” Elder Amo, said it was necessary for all to know that God was the creator of mankind and that human beings must treat one another with respect and love regardless of race, nationality, socio-cultural backgrounds, religious affiliations or gender.

“It’s important to realise that being spiritual is not the same as being religious. Spirituality is reached when God exposes himself to a person, while religion is more of a human effort and manner of seeking or pleasing God,” adding that all those did not matter if humans failed to love one another and live in unity.

Elder Amo, emphasised the importance of promoting peace in families, businesses, churches, and schools.

He stated that God intended for people to care for the environment and live in peace, and urged Ghanaians to refrain from damaging water bodies, indiscriminate waste disposal, and environmental degradation.

“We should be together in prayer for the fulfillment of God’s word and demonstrate love for one another and the environment as children of God,” he stated.