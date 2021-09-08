Nothing Normal About The Ongoing Killings; We Must Rise And Fight It – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and Leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was yesterday joined by other men of God on a live program on Angel Fm, to pray for the nation against the on-going killings in the country.

Giving a short sermon during the session dubbed “‘Ghana Must Live-No More Calamity’, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said whatever is happening today has even happened and that the Bible is like a Manual given to men of God as a tool to use to find solutions to whatever is happening in their lives.

“Everything that happened we must find out whether it had happened before. And if we discovered that it did happen, it is then that we can find solution,” he said.

According to him, the killings of children, pregnant women and others are the recurrence of what happened some 4000 years ago.

“4000 years ago, children were being killed for rituals. Children were killed and stored in fridges they were killed and eaten. These are happening today and people see it as normal. There is nothing normal about this,” he said.

He noted that the time has come for all to rise up and fight against this phenomenon if not, “this country will not have a future.”

He averred that Men of God must rise and use the Bible as tool to fight the devil and save the downtrodden and forget about big Titles.

“God gave us a manual that if things are not right, we turn to the manual to see how we can fix it. In times like this we have to go to the manual for solution.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah asked why a little country like Israel among other great countries cannot be defeated?

“Why can Israel survive in the midst of these great enemies?” he asked saying that, they have used the Manual (Bible) to invoke and applied the Blood which is saving them from the hands of the wicked.

Taking scriptures from 2 Kings, 6: 26 “As the king of Israel was passing by on the wall, a woman cried to him, “Help me, my lord the king!” The king replied, “If the Lord does not help you, where can I get help for you? From the threshing floor? From the winepress?” Then he asked her, “What’s the matter?” She answered, “This woman said to me, ‘Give up your son so we may eat him today, and tomorrow we’ll eat my son.’ So we cooked my son and ate him. The next day I said to her, ‘Give up your son so we may eat him,’ but she had hidden him.” When the king heard the woman’s words, he tore his robes. As he went along the wall, the people looked, and they saw that, under his robes, he had sackcloth on his body. He said, “May God deal with me, be it ever so severely, if the head of Elisha son of Shaphat remains on his shoulders today!”

“It is about time we invoke and apply the blood to save us; We are not safe anymore in the country because everyone is a suspect.”

He also mentioned that Ghana has reached a point where prophets, pastors cannot speak and pray for the people.

“If people continue to die like that then we are not profitable to the world as men of God.”

He took a swipe at Ghanaian pastors who have transformed themselves into superstars and the country is being destroyed.

“May the lord have mercy for the nation. Pastors are giving monies to bloggers when people are dying instead of helping people. What prayers are you praying to save and protect the ordinary Ghanaians?”

He said as pastors, if your power is gone, that is when you use Titles to operate and that “It is not about your Titles but what you are doing to save the people.”

Directions:

Ezekiel 46: 1

“Thus saith the Lord God; The gate of the inner court that looketh toward the east shall be shut the six working days; but on the sabbath it shall be opened, and in the day of the new moon it shall be opened.”

Issiah 28: 5

“In that day shall the Lord of hosts be for a crown of glory, and for a diadem of beauty, unto the residue of his people.”

1 Samuel 20:5

King James Version

“And David said unto Jonathan, Behold, tomorrow is the new moon, and I should not fail to sit with the king at meat: but let me go, that I may hide myself in the field unto the third day at even.”

“From now and in the New Moon, every violence must stop and every death must stop,” he said.

Present at the live worship and prayers were Evangelist Pious Mills; Methodist Church Kumasi, Mamalistic Mama, Mrs. Mavis Amoako, Prophet Miracle from Kumasi, Pastor Ricky from Ireland, Apostle Brown from Creators Chapel, Prophet Alex, Rev Prosper New Covenant Apostolic Church V/R, Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah, Prophet Charles Teddy, Prophet Obotuo among others.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA