The Reverend Anthony Boakye Dapaah of the Methodist Church Ghana, Good Shepherd Society at Ogbojo, has cautioned the citizenry against acts that could divide the nation.

He noted that the world was plagued with racial discrimination, gender inequality, political unrest, and religious intolerance and that what Ghana needed now was national cohesion.

In a sermon, “That all may be one”, Rev. Dapaah said it was important to know that God was the creator of all mankind for which reason human beings must relate with one another with respect and love irrespective of colour, nationality, socio-cultural backgrounds, religious affiliations or gender.

“We need to understand that, it is one thing to be spiritual and another thing to be religious. Religion is more of human effort and way of seeking or pleasing God, but spirituality is attained when God reveals himself to a person,” he explained.

Rev Dapaah underscored the need to promote peace in homes, workplaces, churches, and schools for national cohesion.

He said God wanted mankind to take care of the environment and live in harmony and charged Ghanaians to avoid polluting water bodies, indiscriminate disposal of refuse and degrading of the environment.

“As children of God, we should be united in prayer for the fulfilment of the word of God…and show love for one another and the environment,” he said.