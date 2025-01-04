Mahama Has a Unique Opportunity to Leave a Lasting Legacy – Esther Offei-Aboagye

Esther Offei-Aboagye, Chairperson of the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), has shared her views on the incoming presidency of John Mahama, highlighting that he faces a rare opportunity to leave a significant legacy, as he enters office with “nothing to lose.”

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Offei-Aboagye pointed to the freedom Mahama has to implement bold reforms and make meaningful changes during his second term as president.

“I believe President Mahama, the incoming president, has a unique opportunity to leave a legacy because he has nothing to lose,” Offei-Aboagye stated. “He has the freedom to make a definitive difference in several areas.”

Offei-Aboagye emphasized that Mahama’s return to the presidency, following his previous term from 2012 to 2017 and the results of the 2024 elections, comes at a time of high public expectation and substantial goodwill. She noted the critical importance of managing these expectations carefully to avoid potential disillusionment.

“There are major lessons to be learned in managing expectations, as he is coming into office with enormous public expectations and a lot of goodwill,” she said.

The social justice advocate explained that Mahama has the chance to focus on addressing key national challenges, such as economic issues, youth unemployment, and infrastructure development, which continue to affect millions of Ghanaians. She believes that the incoming president must aim for tangible, long-term improvements to meet the nation’s needs.

“Managing expectations will be critical,” Offei-Aboagye cautioned. “It’s important to recognize that the public is placing high hopes on this administration, and it will take strategic action to not only meet but exceed those expectations.”