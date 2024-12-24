Notice of Ghana Stock Exchange Office and Market Closure for Christmas Holidays

In observance of the upcoming Christmas holidays on December 25th and 26th, 2024, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) would like to inform all stakeholders of the closure of its offices and the market on these dates. Regular operations will resume on Friday, December 27th, 2024.

During this period, our self-service channels will remain available for initiating requests. Please note that all inquiries and requests submitted during the holiday break will be addressed starting Friday, December 27th, 2024.

We appreciate your understanding and wish you a joyful holiday season.

The Ghana Stock Exchange

The preferred platform for investment and raising long-term capital.