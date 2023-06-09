Notice Of Summons to Prince Kojo-Opare Asamoah

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

Civil Action File No.: SU23SR0028

NICOLE SOLANO-ASAMOAH,

Plaintiff,

v.

PRINCE KOJO OPARE ASAMOAH,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

To: PRINCE KOJO-OPARE ASAMOAH, Defendant

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Petition for Divorce was filed against you in said court on the 6th day of February, 2023 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on 9thday of May, 2023 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court of Athens-Clarke County and serve upon NICOLE SOLANO-ASAMOAH, plaintiff, whose email address is jaiba531[at]gmail.com, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Witness the Honorable ERIC W. NORRIS, Judge of the Superior Court of Athens-Clarke County.

This is the 9th day of May, 2023

Publication Summons