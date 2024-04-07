Notice To Shareholders Of Ecobank Ghana PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by a communique from the Ghana Stock Exchange dated 4th February 2016 and in line with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), the full electronic version of the 2023 Annual Reports and Financial Statements of Ecobank Ghana PLC for the year ended 31st December 2023 is accessible to shareholders on the Investor Relations page of the Ecobank Ghana website.

A limited number of hard copies of the 2023 Annual Report of Ecobank Ghana PLC shall be made available to shareholders at the registered office of the Registrar of the Company, GCB Bank Ltd, Head Office, No. 2 Thorpe Road, P.O. Box 134, Accra.

DATED AT ACCRA THIS 26TH DAY OF MARCH, 2024.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

AWURAA ABENA ASAFO-BOAKYE (MRS.)

(COMPANY SECRETARY).