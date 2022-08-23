Notorious Armed Robbers Hiding At Kings Cottage Nabbed By Police

It has emerged that some alleged notorious armed robbers are in the grips of the police.

The suspects (names withheld) who double as Land guards working for a company called Top kings are behind the recent assault on some road users and unsuspecting people in and around the motorway police container.

The arrest follows their recent nefarious activities in the area which has created fear and panic according to some road users who ply that route.

Sources say that these notorious criminals have the been employed by a company called Top kings as Land guards, but have resorted to robbery.

Is top kings Harbouring criminals?.

It is alleged that these robbers are known for their notoriety due to some support they get from some chiefs and officials of state. the swiftness of the Ghana Police Service in arresting these persons have been applauded and persons interviewed say the arrest has brought them some relief and they hope, that, these persons will be prosecuted in accordance with the Law.