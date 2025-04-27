Notorious landguard allegedly employed to national security

There are several alleged notorious Asafoatses in Greater Accra region and one such individual is Animle Ayitey aka Asa Brother.

He has several criminal records including murder. His signature style includes issuing threats to people.

In a Rambo move, he ambushes them and then harm or kill victims.

This individual cannot join the national Security for any reason, he will take advantage of the opportunity and commit more crime.

This is opportune time for a thorough investigation to be done on Asa Brother. If that is done it will proof that he is nothing but a criminal.

Having such a questionable character in their fold would be a disservice to the noble service and it will bring their name into disrepute.