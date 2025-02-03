 Notorious Miner Polo Remanded Over Death Threats, Armed Violence in Upper East

The Circuit Court in Bolgatanga has remanded Zongdan Boyak Kolog, a controversial small-scale miner widely known as Polo, into police custody following his alleged involvement in a spate of violent crimes, including threats to assassinate a local chief.

Polo, whose notoriety spans years, was arrested alongside five accomplices after a brazen daylight shooting spree in the mining community of Gbane, Talensi District, which left residents fleeing for safety.

The Upper East Regional Police Command detailed a harrowing sequence of events leading to the arrests. According to prosecutors, Polo mobilized a group of armed men from Bawku, transporting them to Gbane on January 26, 2025, to enforce control over a disputed mining concession. Witnesses described chaos as the suspects, riding in a black Range Rover SUV, fired gunshots indiscriminately into the air, forcing market traders and miners to abandon their livelihoods and scatter for cover. The violence culminated in one suspect sustaining gunshot injuries during the melee, later hospitalized under police guard.

Central to the prosecution’s case is Polo’s alleged threat to behead Naba Zoarezug Tiibaalug Kumbangkpem, the chief of Gbane, and the community’s Tindaana (earth priest), whom he accused of permitting locals to mine on land he claims as his concession. Prosecutors told the court that during an earlier confrontation, Polo warned he would “shoot and kill anyone” found on the site, a threat echoed by his accomplice, self-styled anti-corruption activist Baba-Yaro Zumah.

The arrest, led personally by Upper East Regional Police Commander DCOP Raymond Adofiem, unfolded like a scene from an action thriller. After the suspects rammed through a police barricade at Bolgatanga’s BOST junction, DCOP Adofiem sped to intercept them, blocking the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway near the police headquarters. A search of their vehicle revealed a cache of weapons: a Mossberg pump-action rifle, an NP22 foreign pistol, and 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“This was a calculated attempt to instill terror in a community already grappling with tension over mining rights,” a police prosecutor stated during the hearing. Polo and three others—Baba-Yaro Zumah, Atta Yin-mason, and Moro Razak—were remanded into custody on five charges, including threat of death, illegal possession of firearms, disturbing public peace, and resisting arrest. Two additional suspects, Yussif Mbelma-trader and Belba Abdulai, are awaiting further court proceedings.

The case has reignited memories of Polo’s 2022 arrest alongside six others for their alleged role in the deaths of two individuals accused of witchcraft in Yameriga, Talensi District. While that trial remains ongoing, the latest charges paint a pattern of violence and impunity that has left locals fearful. “Polo acts like a warlord, not a miner,” said a Gbane resident who requested anonymity. “We’ve pleaded for authorities to curb his intimidation tactics, but he always returns stronger.”

The court’s decision to remand Polo has drawn mixed reactions. Some residents applaud the move as a long-overdue step toward justice, while others worry it may escalate tensions in the region’s already volatile mining sector. Small-scale mining, a critical livelihood for thousands in the Upper East, has frequently sparked clashes over land rights, environmental damage, and illegal operations.

DCOP Adofiem’s hands-on role in the arrest has been widely praised, with community leaders calling it a “bold statement” against lawlessness. “The Regional Commander’s intervention shows that no one is above the law,” said Emmanuel Zumakpeh, a local assembly member. “But this is just the beginning. We need sustained action to dismantle these armed groups.”

As Polo and his allies await their next court date, the case underscores broader challenges facing Ghana’s mining regions—where wealth, power, and violence often intersect. For now, the people of Gbane cling to fragile hope that the crackdown signals a turning point. “We want to work in peace,” said a young miner at the disputed concession. “Maybe this time, the law will finally protect us.”