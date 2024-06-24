Notoriously corrupt Matiur Rahman flees Bangladesh with hundreds of millions of dollars

Yet another notoriously corrupt government official and just-sacked member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in Bangladesh, Matiur Rahman, who has been enjoying “connections” with each of the government since 2001 has succeeded in fleeing the country skipping investigations. Matiur also is known for his connections with several influential figures in the ruling government while his first wife Laila Kaniz Lucky is local leader of Awami League.

Matiur captivated the nation with its twists and revelations. What began as a seemingly innocuous incident involving a “goat incident” purchase by his son has evolved into a sprawling scandal encompassing allegations of corruption, illegal wealth accumulation, and a dramatic escape from the country.

The controversy erupted when Mushfequr Rahman Ifat, son of Matiur Rahman, made headlines for reportedly purchasing a goat worth BDT 1.5 million. This extravagant expenditure quickly caught the attention of social media platforms, sparking public scrutiny and debates about the financial integrity of Matiur’s family. The incident not only raised eyebrows but also set off a chain of events that would expose deeper layers of financial dealings and influence within Bangladesh’s bureaucratic circles.

According to the investigation, Matiur Rahman is connected to Mohammad Mohsin, the managing director of the Saad-Musa Group in Chittagong, who recently came under scrutiny. Mohsin’s daughter is married into the family of Taufikur Rahman Arnab, the son of Matiur’s first wife, Laila Kaniz Lucky. Matiur Rahman’s departure from the country allegedly received support from Mohsin, who is known as one of the country’s top loan defaulters. Mohsin has reportedly built a substantial business empire both domestically and internationally, amassing loans totaling BDT 56.68 billion from various banks, under questionable circumstances that have raised allegations of fraud and default.

Following the viral spread of the goat scandal, Matiur Rahman retreated from public view. Efforts to locate him at various known addresses and his workplace proved futile. His conspicuous absence, particularly after the Eid al-Adha holiday, fueled speculation about his intentions and whereabouts. Reports later emerged suggesting Matiur Rahman had left the country through the Akhaura land port, with alleged plans to travel to India en route to Dubai, purportedly aided by influential figures linked to financial syndicates.

In response to mounting public and media pressure, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) swiftly initiated an investigation into Matiur Rahman’s alleged involvement in corruption and illicit wealth accumulation. Matiur ‘s tenure as chairman of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal was abruptly terminated, and he was reassigned to the Internal Resources Department (OSD) of the Ministry of Finance. Additionally, Matiur was relieved of his directorship at Sonali Bank, signaling the seriousness with which the allegations were being treated.

The investigation into Matiur Rahman’s financial affairs uncovered a complex web of assets, predominantly held under the names of family members and close associates. Immovable properties estimated at approximately BDT 5.00 billion were traced across various locations in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Gazipur, Savar, and Narsingdi. These assets included luxurious homes, plots of land, upscale apartments, and investments in both fixed deposits and the stock market. Matiur’s financial portfolio further included a fleet of luxury vehicles and substantial stakes in manufacturing enterprises, real estate developments, and hospitality ventures.

Motiur Rahman’s career trajectory within the NBR was not devoid of controversy. His tenure, marked by accusations of abuse of power and favoritism, especially during his stint as Commissioner of Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) VAT, had previously come under scrutiny. Despite past investigations by the ACC into allegations of corruption, Matiur had managed to evade charges, raising questions about the efficacy of oversight mechanisms and the integrity of Bangladesh’s governance structures.

The ACC’s renewed focus on Matiur’s financial dealings and alleged misconduct underscores the gravity of the accusations and their implications for institutional integrity. A specialized investigative team has been tasked with delving into the sources of Matiur’s wealth and scrutinizing potential links to illicit activities. The investigation aims to ascertain whether Matiur Rahman exploited his official position for personal gain and determine the grounds for legal proceedings under Bangladesh’s stringent anti-corruption statutes.

The unfolding scandal has sparked widespread public outrage and demands for accountability across Bangladesh. Social media platforms have played a pivotal role in amplifying public scrutiny and demanding transparency from public officials. The case has reignited debates on governance, ethical conduct, and the imperative of combating corruption within Bangladesh’s public and private sectors. The public outcry underscores the significance of maintaining public trust and upholding ethical standards in governance.

Beyond its domestic repercussions, Matiur Rahman’s scandal and subsequent flight from justice have raised concerns about Bangladesh’s international reputation and its ability to enforce financial regulations effectively. The alleged involvement of international syndicates and connections to prominent figures like Mohammad Mohsin highlight broader challenges in global financial oversight and cross-border law enforcement cooperation.

Matiur Rahman saga serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within Bangladesh’s governance framework and the critical need for enhanced transparency, accountability, and ethical governance practices. Addressing systemic weaknesses, bolstering anti-corruption measures, and fostering a culture of accountability will be crucial in restoring public trust and safeguarding Bangladesh’s democratic institutions. Moving forward, the case calls for robust reforms aimed at strengthening institutional integrity and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions.

Matiur Rahman controversy underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in combating corruption and upholding ethical standards in governance. As investigations continue and legal proceedings unfold, Bangladesh faces a pivotal moment in its quest for justice, transparency, and systemic reform. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of governance and accountability in the country.

Author’s bio: Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on a broad-range of issues in local and international media. Follow him on X @tajulraj1