Notre Dame Cathedral Leads List of World’s Most Instagrammable Religious Landmarks

A recent study by Judaica WebStore has revealed the world’s most Instagrammable religious landmarks, with Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris emerging as the clear leader, dominating the list with over 4.7 million hashtags on Instagram.

The ranking, which evaluated both the number of Instagram posts and engagement levels, highlights the growing significance of social media in shaping how people interact with and experience religious and cultural sites.

Notre Dame Cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, has captivated millions of visitors each year, and its popularity on Instagram is a testament to its global allure. The cathedral draws around 15 million visitors annually, making it the second most visited landmark in the study. Despite recent setbacks, including the devastating fire in 2019, the cathedral’s iconic status remains intact, further amplified by its digital presence.

Following closely in second place is India’s Taj Mahal, which, with 3.7 million Instagram posts, continues to mesmerize visitors from around the world. Known for its stunning white marble and rich history, the Taj Mahal is not just a symbol of love, but also a significant cultural marker that attracts 7.5 million visitors each year.

In Spain, the Sagrada Família in Barcelona ranks third. Despite ongoing construction that has spanned over a century, the basilica continues to draw substantial attention both in person and online. With over 3.3 million Instagram posts, the site is a testament to the persistence of architectural ambition and the digital age’s role in promoting landmarks. It also draws an impressive 3.2 million visitors each year.

The fourth position on the list goes to Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the largest religious monument in the world. With 1.9 million posts on Instagram, Angkor Wat’s historical and architectural grandeur continues to fascinate millions of visitors, drawing 2.6 million annually. The sheer scale of the temple complex underscores its importance as a symbol of Cambodia’s heritage.

Paris’s Basilique du Sacré-Cœur ranks fifth with 1.2 million Instagram posts, reflecting its status as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the French capital. Sitting atop Montmartre, the basilica enjoys breathtaking views of the city and remains a favorite among the 11 million visitors who come each year.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem takes sixth place with over 1.1 million Instagram posts. As one of the holiest sites in Islam, its cultural and religious significance resonates far beyond the digital realm. The mosque’s Instagram presence highlights the global interest in this revered site.

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque follows closely behind in seventh, with another 1.1 million posts. The mosque’s stunning white marble design and spiritual importance have made it a focal point for both visitors and social media users, attracting 4.3 million visitors annually.

Eighth place goes to Sri Harmandir Sahib, or the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, India. While it has fewer Instagram posts—935,900—it is the standout when it comes to sheer visitor numbers, drawing a remarkable 36 million people each year. The temple’s significance as a spiritual haven for millions of Sikhs across the globe only enhances its online presence.

St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City is ninth, with 807,600 posts and 10 million annual visitors. Its importance as a center of Roman Catholicism and a cultural landmark ensures its continued prominence both physically and digitally.

Lastly, the Subotica Synagogue in Serbia completes the list with 756,000 posts. While it has a smaller digital footprint compared to others, the synagogue remains an important cultural and historical site, drawing 1.7 million visitors annually.

A spokesperson from Judaica WebStore commented on the study’s findings, noting that the growing digital presence of these religious landmarks reflects a significant shift in how cultural and heritage sites are experienced and shared in the modern age. “These landmarks have become more than just physical locations—they’ve evolved into symbols of global connection, illustrating the powerful role of digital engagement in both preserving and promoting our cultural sites,” the spokesperson said.

The rankings show that while physical visits remain essential, the digital buzz surrounding these locations has become a driving force in their cultural influence. As more people around the world share their experiences online, these religious landmarks have transcended their geographical boundaries, becoming symbols of global connectivity and shared heritage.