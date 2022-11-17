Nov. 19 Set for Mission Africa Inc. conference

Dr. Kodjoe Sumney, a pastor, has observed that current challenges facing the African continent is a reawakening for the youth and the next generation to join the crusade for a rebirth of the continent.

He explained that “this is the time for Africans to have leaders who are spirit-filled and willing to sacrifice for the total development of the continent.

“They should be like Nehemia in the Bible, and be leaders who did not receive allowances for twelve years to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

Dr Sumney, who is also the President and Founder of Mission Africa Incorporated, a Christian non –profit organisation based in California, USA and Accra Ghana, made the observation in an interview with journalists, in Accra, ahead of a conference dubbed “Uniting and Igniting for Economic Development Conference” slated for November 19, 2022 in Fontana CA 92335, the USA.

The “Uniting and Igniting for Economic Development Conference” is the first of its kind being organised by Mission Africa Incorporated in collaboration with the Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC).

The theme for the conference is: “Ten Times Better Generation.”

The conference seeks to focus on bridging the gap between the next generation of Africa and the Africa Americans and descendants of Africa worldwide.

It is expected to attract over 5,000 youth and 1000 business people across Pacific Island, Africa to American.

Again, ambassadors from various countries in America and some delegates, including members from the Ghanaian Parliament and Ghana’s Parliamentary Christian Fellowship are among the people to be in attendance.

Dr Sumney reiterated the need for servant leaders who are full of wisdom, visionary leaders with seven eyes and successful in entrepreneurship together with renowned business people and what he called “wisdom kings and queens” to be in governance.

Dr Sumney said further that the rationale behind the conference is to encourage and to wake up the spirit of unity and igniting missions in the Inland Empire in San Bernardino County in California.

According to Dr Sumney, he and his Co-founder wife, Dr. Akosuah Sumney in the last twenty years had taken over 1,000 people mainly African-Americans, Caucasian-Americans, Indians, and Mexican-Americans for missionary work and the African Union parliament prayer conference in Ghana.

“Our friends and partners join us to empower youth in the universities mission work in the remote villages.

“But for the last two and half years, Mission Africa Incorporated has been operating through viral due to the emergence of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic,” he noted.

He added: “We are going to focus more on uniting diaspora Africans worldwide for economic empowerment in skills and entrepreneurship where they live and return home to assist in developing our continent through the private sector,” he reiterated.