Novak Djokovic Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Epic Comeback to Reach Australian Open Semi-finals

Novak Djokovic delivered another remarkable comeback to stun Carlos Alcaraz and secure his place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 37-year-old Serb triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling contest that saw him defy both injury and the odds.

Djokovic, who is chasing an unprecedented 11th men’s singles title, appeared to be in trouble after the first set. Limping off the court following a possible groin injury, Djokovic received treatment before returning to the court with renewed determination. Despite his injury woes, he recovered swiftly, moving more freely and regaining control of the match.

Alcaraz, the 21-year-old Spaniard, struggled to cope with Djokovic’s aggressive play and mounting pressure. The third seed became visibly frustrated, unable to find a way back into the match. Djokovic sealed the victory at 00:57 local time, after three hours and 38 minutes of intense action.

The victory, which sent Djokovic to his 47th Grand Slam semi-final, ended Alcaraz’s bid to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, a feat he had been chasing. The two shared a warm embrace at the net after a contest that lived up to its high expectations.

With this win, Djokovic advances to face second seed Alexander Zverev in Friday’s semi-finals. He continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title, which would further cement his place in tennis history.