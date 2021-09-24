Novatek CFO Gyetvay Released From Florida Jail on Bond With Conditions – Court Filing

US District Court for the Middle District of Florida released Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay on bond with conditions, a court filing revealed on Friday.

“Court released Defendant on bond with conditions. Court will reconvene on September 30th at 11:00 AM for a status on further bond conditions,” the filing said.

US prosecutors earlier asked for $80 million bond as a condition for releasing Gyetvay. It is not clear whether that sum was met.