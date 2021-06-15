Novavax, Inc (NVAX) said on Monday that NVX-CoV2373, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary end point in late-stage study.

The phase 3 study of NVX-CoV2373, dubbed Prevent-19, showed overall efficiency of 90.4 per cent, achieving its primary endpoint, Novavax said. The vaccine candidate showed 100-per-cent protection against moderate or severe disease, Novavax said.

Vaccine efficacy remained 91 per cent among “high-risk” populations. The vaccine showed 93-per-cent efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, and 100-per-cent efficacy against variants “not considered variants of concern/interest.”

The company plans to file for regulatory authorizations in the third quarter. “Upon regulatory approvals, Novavax remains on track to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021,” the company said.