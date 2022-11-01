November is Digital economy awareness month

The Africa Digital Economy Forum has announced the first-ever Digital Economy Awareness Month (DEAM) throughout November across the globe.

The theme for the campaign is: “The Digital Economy: The New Norm,” aimed at deepening digitisation advocacy and its benefits to the global economy.

It is also intended to encourage early understanding and participation in the digital economy among the youth.

DEAM 2022 is about sharing stories about how digital technology is changing the lifestyle of people, businesses, and families.

It is to encourage people to embrace the use of technologies for a fairer and a better future.

It encourages the need for organisations to leverage the new wave of digitisation and its opportunities.

The digital economy month would be held annually every November.

Mr Akin Naphtal, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the Africa Digital Economy Forum, called for some aggressive action from the youth by taking advantage of the digitisation drive.

He also urged stakeholders across the world to invest in youth through digitalisation programmes and effective policy.

Mr Naphtal said the awareness month provides an opportunity to create the much-needed campaign and deepen the conversation from youth engagement, skill development, regulatory framework and push for government and organisation commitment towards a robust digital future by sharing the best practices among stakeholders to drive the importance of digital economy.

“Through our in-house research we found out that most youths are unaware of what digital economy means and how they can be future ready, in the rural area this perception is rather worse,” he said.

While some believe digital economy is all about fintechs with most conversation being driven by the fintech community, it is time to develop a deeper understanding that would propel growth and drive inclusiveness in all sectors, from agricultural to health, education e-learning, aviation, politics, and governance, Mr Naphtal added.

“I encourage organisations to engage in this year’s campaign by sharing their own stories

“The DEAM would be observed with a series of activities through the month of November,” he said.

The Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF) is a common platform for technology and service providers focusing on the transformative powers of Africa’s steadily growing and booming digital economy.

ADEF engages and collaborates with governments, private sector, academics, national and international bodies, to promote frameworks to maximize the potential dividends of a thriving digital economy beneficial to all Africans.

The Organisation is committed to creating a strong strategic partnership to drive actualization of a robust digital Africa.