The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2020/2021 season will commence in second week in November.

This follows the decision of government to lift the ban on contact sports since March for football to resume.

The Nations top-flight competition, the Ghana Premier League would kick start from Friday, November 13, while the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020 and the Women’s Premier League set to kick off on January 2, 2021.

It’s been over six months since football in Ghana was halted due to the global pandemic, Covid-19 and with the game set to resume, many are anticipating for a great comeback as Clubs readies for the season.

However, Clubs would need to fulfil all Club Licensing Regulation requirements. The Club Licensing Board has the responsibility of vetting the license application of the clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirement of the GFA Club Licensing Regulation before issuing licenses to clubs.

This should be submitted on or before October 5, 2020. On October 6, 2020, the Club Licensing Board would begin inspection of venues and secretariat of clubs in the Premier, Division One and the Women’s Premier League.

This will help affirm the decision to approve various centers submitted by the Clubs if they meet the criteria.

The various Clubs are to register their players at all levels for the new season to begin and it is expected to end on October 1, 2020.

The Premier League, Division One and the Women’s league clubs have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of November 5, 2020 to submit the final list of their players and officials for the new season.

According to the GFA, another communique concerning Regional Football Association’s competitions, Beach soccer and Futsal would be issued in due course.

The Association will also issue COVID-19 protocols and Regulations in addition to the Guidelines from FIFA and CAF which were earlier sent to members.