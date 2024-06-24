NOVITEC Elevates Ferrari 296 GTS with Carbon Aero and Power Boost

NOVITEC, renowned for its bespoke automotive enhancements, has introduced a comprehensive range for the Ferrari 296 GTS, focusing on carbon aerodynamics, high-tech forged wheels, and a significant performance boost.

The Italian two-seater, powered by an innovative hybrid drive system, now boasts a remarkable system output of 638 kW / 868 hp, thanks to NOVITEC’s meticulous upgrades. These include flow-optimized turbo inlets, a high-performance exhaust system with optional INCONEL construction, and 100-cell sports catalysts.

Visually, the Ferrari receives a striking facelift with naked-carbon bodywork components, a front lip spoiler, and a distinctive ducktail rear spoiler that enhances aerodynamic efficiency and downforce. The NF10 alloy wheels, crafted in collaboration with Vossen, further underscore the car’s dynamic profile.

Moreover, NOVITEC offers suspension enhancements, lowering the ride height and improving handling with sports springs and a hydraulic front axle adjustment system.

For enthusiasts seeking ultimate exclusivity, NOVITEC provides cockpit refinement options using premium materials like fine leathers and Alcantara in a myriad of colors, ensuring each Ferrari 296 GTS reflects the owner’s unique style and taste.

This comprehensive upgrade package reaffirms NOVITEC’s commitment to elevating performance and aesthetics, making the Ferrari 296 GTS an even more thrilling and individualized driving experience.