NOVITEC Transforms the Ferrari 296 GTS into a Limited-Edition Masterpiece

German automotive refinement specialist NOVITEC has once again pushed the boundaries of performance and design with its latest creation: the NOVITEC N-LARGO, a limited-edition widebody version of the Ferrari 296 GTS.

Known for its ability to elevate exotic cars to new heights, NOVITEC has reimagined the open-top sports car with a bold carbon-fiber body kit, enhanced aerodynamics, and a significant boost in power, making it a standout even among high-performance vehicles.

The NOVITEC N-LARGO is the result of a collaboration with renowned German designer Vittorio Strosek, who sculpted the car’s aggressive new silhouette. The widebody conversion stretches the Ferrari 296 GTS to an impressive 208 centimeters in width—12 centimeters wider than the standard model—while maintaining a perfect balance of lightweight construction and structural strength. Every component of the body kit is crafted from carbon fiber, ensuring both durability and a striking visual appeal.

At the heart of the NOVITEC N-LARGO is a meticulously upgraded twin-turbo V6 engine, now producing a staggering 638 kW (868 hp). This power boost is achieved through a combination of flow-optimized turbo inlets, high-performance exhaust systems, and 100-cell metal catalysts. The exhaust system, available in stainless steel or the ultra-lightweight INCONEL alloy used in Formula 1, features actively controlled butterfly valves that allow drivers to switch between a subtle purr and an aggressive roar. For those seeking exclusivity, NOVITEC even offers a version with 999 fine gold plating on the exhaust tips.

The car’s aerodynamic enhancements are equally impressive. The N-LARGO front fascia, paired with a carbon lip spoiler, reduces front-axle lift and improves high-speed stability. The widened fenders, complete with gill-shaped ventilation slots, not only enhance cooling for the brakes but also accommodate custom 21-inch and 22-inch NOVITEC NF11 NL wheels, produced by Vossen. These wheels, available in 72 colors, are wrapped in high-performance tires, ensuring both style and grip.

At the rear, the NOVITEC N-LARGO features a carbon diffuser and a ducktail spoiler, both designed to maximize downforce. For those who prefer a more dramatic look, an optional rear wing is also available. The car’s lowered suspension, paired with an optional front lift system, ensures a perfect blend of performance and practicality, allowing drivers to navigate speed bumps with ease.

Inside, NOVITEC offers endless customization options, with Alcantara and leather available in any color imaginable. The result is a cockpit that matches the car’s exterior in both luxury and sportiness.

The NOVITEC N-LARGO is more than just a car—it’s a statement. With only a limited number of units available, this widebody Ferrari 296 GTS is a testament to NOVITEC’s commitment to innovation, performance, and exclusivity. For those lucky enough to own one, it’s not just a drive; it’s an experience.