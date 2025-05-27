Novotel Nairobi Westlands, Ideal Gateway to Kenyan safari journey

Experience warm hospitality and effortless convenience before you set off on your Kenyan safari~

Novotel, a flagship global brand of Accor, continues to mark the standard for comfort and convenience in prime destinations around the world . As global travelers begin mapping out their summer holidays, Kenya continues to shine as one of the most coveted destinations on the continent. And right at the gateway to this East African adventure is Novotel Nairobi Westlands, a property that’s fast becoming the preferred launchpad for safari-goers from around the world.

Perfectly positioned just a short drive from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport, Novotel Nairobi offers unmatched convenience for travelers arriving in the capital. Whether guests are headed to the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, or the wild beauty of Samburu, or planning a quick detour to the nearby Nairobi National park just 15 minutes away, the hotel provides a seamless and comfortable transition into Kenya’s famed landscapes.

Since its opening in August 2024, Novotel Nairobi Westlands has won hearts with its warm hospitality, contemporary design, and thoughtful amenities that make every stay feel personal. After a long flight, guests are welcomed into spacious, well-appointed rooms designed for rest and recovery.

But what truly sets Novotel apart is the immersive experience it offers even before the first game drive begins. From the moment guests step into the hotel, they are greeted by elegant wildlife-inspired art, a nod to the rich ecosystem that surrounds the city. Whether it is a sculpture evoking the spirit of the savannah or curated recommendations from the concierge on the best local excursions, the hotel thoughtfully connects guests to the soul of Kenya.

“Novotel Nairobi Westlands was thoughtfully designed for the global traveler, especially those embarking on Kenya’s iconic safari experiences,” said Fabio Gonsalves, General Manager at Novotel Nairobi Westlands. “As interest from key international markets continues to grow, we are proud to offer a space where comfort, culture, and convenience come together at the very start of the journey.”

As part of Novotel Nairobi Westlands’ commitment to offering world-class experiences for global travelers, guests can enjoy seamless access to Kenya’s top

Novotel Nairobi Westlands an ideal gateway to your Kenyan safari journey

~ Experience warm hospitality and effortless convenience before you set off on your Kenyan safari~

Novotel, a flagship global brand of Accor, continues to mark the standard for comfort and convenience in prime destinations around the world . As global travelers begin mapping out their summer holidays, Kenya continues to shine as one of the most coveted destinations on the continent. And right at the gateway to this East African adventure is Novotel Nairobi Westlands, a property that’s fast becoming the preferred launchpad for safari-goers from around the world.

Perfectly positioned just a short drive from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport,w Novotel Nairobi offers unmatched convenience for travelers arriving in the capital. Whether guests are headed to the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, or the wild beauty of Samburu, or planning a quick detour to the nearby Nairobi National park just 15 minutes away, the hotel provides a seamless and comfortable transition into Kenya’s famed landscapes.

Since its opening in August 2024, Novotel Nairobi Westlands has won hearts with its warm hospitality, contemporary design, and thoughtful amenities that make every stay feel personal. After a long flight, guests are welcomed into spacious, well-appointed rooms designed for rest and recovery.

But what truly sets Novotel apart is the immersive experience it offers even before the first game drive begins. From the moment guests step into the hotel, they are greeted by elegant wildlife-inspired art, a nod to the rich ecosystem that surrounds the city. Whether it is a sculpture evoking the spirit of the savannah or curated recommendations from the concierge on the best local excursions, the hotel thoughtfully connects guests to the soul of Kenya.

“Novotel Nairobi Westlands was thoughtfully designed for the global traveler, especially those embarking on Kenya’s iconic safari experiences,” said Fabio Gonsalves, General Manager at Novotel Nairobi Westlands. “As interest from key international markets continues to grow, we are proud to offer a space where comfort, culture, and convenience come together at the very start of the journey.”

As part of Novotel Nairobi Westlands’ commitment to offering world-class experiences for global travelers, guests can enjoy seamless access to Kenya’s top attractions and iconic safari destinations.

Further aligning with the growing demand for experiential travel, Novotel Nairobi offers thoughtfully curated activities that celebrate both local heritage and guest engagement. From immersive cultural experiences and curated safari tours to chef-led culinary moments and wildlife-inspired décor, every stay is designed to create lasting memories and meaningful connections.

About Novotel Hotel Westlands

Novotel Westlands Nairobi, part of the globally renowned Accor Group, is a premium lifestyle and business hotel located in the heart of Nairobi’s dynamic Westlands district. Since its opening, the hotel has become a go-to destination for both business and leisure travelers, offering contemporary accommodations, world-class dining, and exceptional event spaces. With a strong focus on culinary innovation, immersive experiences, and sustainability, Novotel Westlands Nairobi seamlessly blends local and international flavors, making it a key player in Nairobi’s hospitality scene. Whether it’s a signature Sunday Brunch, themed culinary nights, or festive celebrations like Ramadan, the hotel continues to redefine experiential dining in the city.

Attractions and iconic safari destinations.

Further aligning with the growing demand for experiential travel, Novotel Nairobi offers thoughtfully curated activities that celebrate both local heritage and guest engagement. From immersive cultural experiences and curated safari tours to chef-led culinary moments and wildlife-inspired décor, every stay is designed to create lasting memories and meaningful connections.

About Novotel Hotel Westlands

Novotel Westlands Nairobi, part of the globally renowned Accor Group, is a premium lifestyle and business hotel located in the heart of Nairobi’s dynamic Westlands district. Since its opening, the hotel has become a go-to destination for both business and leisure travelers, offering contemporary accommodations, world-class dining, and exceptional event spaces. With a strong focus on culinary innovation, immersive experiences, and sustai…