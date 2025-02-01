NOWIB Elects Inaugural Executive Council to Empower Women in Broadcasting

The Network of Women in Broadcasting (NOWIB) has taken a significant step forward with the election of its first-ever Executive Council, set to lead the organization from 2025 to 2028.

Comprising nearly 80 members from various media platforms across Ghana, NOWIB represents a dynamic coalition of media professionals dedicated to advancing the role of women in broadcasting.

Under the esteemed patronage of veteran broadcasters Nana Yaa Konadu and Nana Yaa Brefo, NOWIB brings together a wealth of experience and expertise to champion the cause of women in the media industry. The newly elected council is poised to drive initiatives that foster collaboration, mentorship, and professional growth, ensuring a brighter future for women in broadcasting.

Maame Biamah Akwafo, the newly elected President of NOWIB, expressed her enthusiasm for the council’s formation. “We are thrilled to establish this Executive Council, which will play a pivotal role in creating a supportive ecosystem for women in broadcasting,” she said. “Our mission is to cultivate a culture of empowerment, collaboration, and mentorship, paving the way for the next generation of women in media.”

The Executive Council is composed of accomplished professionals who bring diverse skills and perspectives to the table. Leading the team is Maame Biamah Akwafo as President, supported by Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe as Vice President. Bridget Mensah takes on the role of General Secretary, with Fati Shaibu-Ali as Deputy General Secretary. Georgina Afia Kwarteng and Gloria Anderson will serve as Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer, respectively.

The council also includes Patience Opokua (Abena Opokua Ahwenee) as PR & Communications Officer, with Abena Nyarko Kweikumah as her deputy. Diana Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum has been appointed Organiser, supported by Gifty Darko Obeng (EFYA SUGAR) as Deputy Organiser. Together, this team is committed to driving NOWIB’s vision forward.

NOWIB’s agenda is ambitious and impactful. The organization plans to roll out professional development programs, establish mentorship initiatives, and create networking opportunities for its members. Additionally, NOWIB aims to support young women entering the media industry, providing them with the tools and guidance needed to thrive in a competitive field.

The official inauguration of NOWIB is scheduled for March 2025, marking the beginning of a new era for women in broadcasting in Ghana. With a strong leadership team and a clear vision, NOWIB is set to become a powerful force for change, empowering women to take on greater roles and responsibilities in the media landscape.

As the organization prepares to launch, the excitement among its members is palpable. NOWIB’s formation is not just a milestone for women in broadcasting but a testament to the power of collective action in driving meaningful progress. With the support of its patrons, members, and the broader media community, NOWIB is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry and beyond.