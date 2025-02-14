Noyam African Dance Institute Celebrates Prestigious Award at Ghana Dance Industry Honors

The Noyam African Dance Institute, a trailblazer in Ghana’s cultural arts scene, has been recognized for its transformative impact on African contemporary dance at the 2025 Ghana Dance Industry Awards.

The ceremony, held annually to celebrate excellence and innovation in dance, honored the institute for its decades-long dedication to reshaping the art form while preserving its cultural roots.

Founded 26 years ago by the late Professor Nii Yartey, a visionary choreographer and educator, Noyam has grown into a cornerstone of Ghana’s dance community. Under the leadership of his son, Artistic Director Nii-Tete Yartey, the institute has championed a fusion of traditional African dance with modern techniques, creating a dynamic genre that resonates locally and internationally.

“This award is a tribute to every artist, musician, and supporter who believed in our mission,” Yartey remarked after accepting the honor. He emphasized that the recognition extends beyond Noyam, reflecting the collective strides of Ghana’s dance community. “Contemporary African dance isn’t static—it’s a living, evolving expression of our identity. My father dreamed of a space where tradition meets innovation, and today, we’re seeing that legacy thrive.”

The accolade arrives at a pivotal moment for Ghana’s arts sector, which has increasingly gained global attention for its creativity and cultural storytelling. Yartey stressed that the award underscores a responsibility to nurture future talent while staying true to African heritage. “We must keep pushing boundaries,” he said. “Artistic excellence and cultural preservation go hand in hand—they’re the heartbeat of what we do.”

A significant portion of Yartey’s address focused on education, urging young dancers to prioritize academic and artistic growth. “Education equips you to innovate with purpose,” he explained. “Understanding the history and theory behind dance transforms performers into storytellers and custodians of culture.” His message echoed Noyam’s longstanding ethos: blending rigorous training with cultural immersion to empower artists as both creators and educators.

The institute’s influence extends beyond performance. Through workshops, community collaborations, and international exchanges, Noyam has cultivated a generation of dancers who reinterpret African narratives for modern audiences. Yartey highlighted this as critical for sustaining relevance. “Dance isn’t just movement—it’s a dialogue between past and present,” he said. “When young artists grasp that, they inspire change far beyond the stage.”

As Ghana’s creative industries continue to flourish, awards like these spotlight the unsung architects of cultural progress. For Noyam, the honor is both a milestone and a rallying cry. “This isn’t an endpoint,” Yartey concluded. “It’s fuel to keep dreaming, creating, and elevating African dance for the world to see.”

The ceremony’s recognition of Noyam signals a broader shift: a growing appreciation for Africa’s artistic contributions on global platforms. For audiences and artists alike, the institute’s journey offers a compelling reminder of how tradition, when reimagined with passion and precision, can dance boldly into the future.