NPA advised: Avoid placing LPG cylinders near naked fire

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cautioned the public against placing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders near naked fire or inflammable liquid.

The Authority said such acts could cause fire outbreaks and result in loss of lives and property.

Speaking at an LPG awareness and sensitization campaign durbar at the main lorry station of the Tamale Central Business District on Thursday, the Consumer Services Manager of NPA, Mrs Eunice Budu Nyarko, explained that it was important for consumers of petroleum products such as LPG to be conscious of their safety.

The exercise was undertaken by the Corporate Affairs and Gas directorates of the NPA in collaboration with Lyme Haus.

The team had similar engagements with traders, market women, drivers and students in Savelugu, Gushegu and Kumbungu, all in the Northern Region.

Notable places visited include; the Gushegu Nursing and Midwifery Training College and the Light House Church, Savelugu.

The exercise begun in the Upper East and North East regions.

The team sensitized the public on the mandate of the Authority, responsibilities of consumers in hazards involved in the handling and usage of petroleum products and what constitutes best practices for operators of filling stations in the downstream petroleum industry, among others.

Mrs Nyarko underscored the need for users of petroleum products to adhere to all safety protocols because the flouting of laid down regulations has the potential of igniting fire outbreaks at home and at work places.

Some of the safety protocols, she said, include putting off the regulator when the cylinder is not in use, ensuring adequate ventilation for all cylinders and using the same regulators with that of the cylinder valve among others.

For his part, the Communications Manager of NPA, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, who welcomed the people on behalf of the NPA Chief Executive, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said LPG was most convenient, safe and fast compared to charcoal and firewood.

Besides, he said, using LPG would save the people from the health hazards associated with smoke and heat emanating from wood fuel.

In his submission, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service, ADOII Hudu Baba, stressed the need for users of LPG to observe the safety rules to prevent accidents and resultant injuries and loss of lives.

He asked the people to ensure that regulators are well fitted, check for leakages in their hoses and avoid turning on gas regulators before lighting the match.