

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Gushegu, Lawyer Alhassan Tampuli has officially filed to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections yesterday (Wednesday), 7th October 2020.

Accompanied by leadership of the party in the constituency, government appointees and party sympathizers, Mr Tampuli submitted his nomination forms to the Municipal Director of Elections, Mr Osei Owusu.

Speaking at a mini rally after at the NPP constituency office, the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) indicated he will win the seat against NDC’s Yussif Malimali with a wider margin.



According to him, this year’s elections is not between the two major parties (NPP and NDC) but an election to choose development for Gushegu.

He assured good leadership of hope and development to the people of Gushegu if given the node.

“I have so far demonstrated my commitment towards the development of this constituency with some projects in the various communities and I know In Sha Allah, you will vote for me to continue the good works we have started for Gushegu to develop,” Hassan Tampuli stated.

He continued “so come December 7, 2020, vote for me to become your next MP and give President Akufo-Addo four more years to do more.”

However, Lawyer Hassan Tampuli also highlighted on what he has done thus far in education, health, extension of electricity coverage, digging of boreholes, provision of grinding machines etc.

Mr Tampuli was acclaimed parliamentary for the area following the decision to step down by the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister for Creative Arts and Tourism, Dr Ziblim Iddi in June 2020.

