NPA Boss Visits GPHA, Calls For Further Collaboration

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has called on the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions towards efficiency, growth, and stakeholder satisfaction in the downstream petroleum industry of Ghana.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid said, it is in recognition of the key role GPHA plays in the receipt and discharge of petroleum cargo, that is why collaboration is of utmost importance.

He toured the ports’ operational areas to inspect and have a first-hand experience of activities within the port that aid the discharge of petroleum products.

The NPA boss also revealed some initiatives his outfit would be taking to curtail illegal bunkering activities.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid also met with top management of GPHA to discuss few issues pertinent to the industry.

The Director of Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku assured of continuous collaboration from GPHA for the betterment of Ghana’s petroleum industry.