NPA CEO Proposes Law to Ban Major Decisions Three Months Before Elections

The contentious practice of last-minute appointments and contracts by outgoing governments has once again ignited public debate, with calls for legislative action to curb what many see as a recurring abuse of power.

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has added his voice to the discourse, proposing a law that would prohibit major government decisions—including contracts and mass recruitments—within three months of a general election.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints, Tameklo argued that such a law is necessary to break the cycle of last-minute decisions that often prioritize political interests over national welfare. “We need to reform the norms that have been established over the years, and one way to do that is through legislation,” he stated. “Perhaps it’s time to enact a law that bars major decisions, such as contracts, employment, or mass recruitment, in the three months leading up to an election.”

Tameklo’s proposal comes in the wake of President John Mahama’s administration revoking several last-minute appointments made by the outgoing Akufo-Addo government. The move has reignited concerns about the ethical and practical implications of such practices, which critics argue are often used to reward political loyalists rather than address genuine staffing needs.

The NPA CEO’s suggestion reflects a growing consensus that legislative intervention is needed to ensure smoother transitions and greater accountability. “Without a law in place, this cycle will continue,” Tameklo warned. “Every outgoing government will exploit the system to secure positions for its supporters, undermining efficiency and transparency in the process.”

Tameklo’s call for reform has resonated with many Ghanaians who are tired of seeing public resources used for political gain. Critics argue that last-minute decisions not only strain the finances of incoming administrations but also erode public trust in governance. By proposing a clear legal framework, Tameklo aims to create a more predictable and fair system that prioritizes national interest over partisan agendas.

However, some skeptics question whether legislation alone can address the issue, pointing to the need for broader cultural and institutional changes. They argue that without a shift in mindset and stronger enforcement mechanisms, even the most well-intentioned laws could be circumvented.

As the debate continues, Tameklo’s proposal has added momentum to calls for reform. Whether his vision of a legally mandated “cooling-off period” before elections will gain traction remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the issue of last-minute appointments is a symptom of deeper governance challenges that demand urgent attention. For many, the time to act is now—before the next election cycle begins.