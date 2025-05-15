NPA Chief Prioritizes Safety and Efficiency in Petroleum Transport

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has taken a hands-on approach to addressing the challenges facing Ghana’s petroleum transport sector, beginning with a strategic visit to the Western Region.

During a stop at the Takoradi depot, a key hub for petroleum distribution, Mr. Tameklo engaged directly with tanker drivers and other critical players in the downstream petroleum sector. This visit marks the first leg of a nationwide tour aimed at strengthening the NPA’s ties with frontline operators and gaining firsthand insights into the logistical hurdles they encounter.

Addressing the drivers, Mr. Tameklo emphasized that the NPA is committed to not just regulating the industry but also supporting the welfare of those who keep the fuel supply chain moving. He acknowledged the unique challenges tanker drivers face, including long, dangerous journeys, unpredictable road conditions, and the physical and financial strains of their work.

In response to long-standing concerns over remuneration, Mr. Tameklo announced that the NPA’s board has approved the implementation of a Driver Remuneration Formula. This move, he explained, aims to ensure fair compensation and improve working conditions for drivers, reinforcing the critical role they play in the national economy.

Beyond financial considerations, the NPA chief also outlined broader reforms designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency. These include plans to rehabilitate key transport routes, upgrade loading terminals, and introduce digital tracking systems to improve transparency and reduce fuel losses during transit.

The drivers, who have often voiced frustrations over poor infrastructure and safety risks, welcomed the visit as a promising step towards meaningful change. They urged the NPA to follow through on its promises and maintain open communication channels as it works to strengthen the petroleum distribution network.

Mr. Tameklo assured the stakeholders that his leadership is focused on delivering practical solutions, adding that the NPA will continue to collaborate closely with transport unions, local authorities, and government agencies to tackle the sector’s most pressing challenges.

This engagement signals a new chapter in the NPA’s relationship with the transport sector, as it seeks to build a more resilient, efficient, and secure petroleum supply chain for Ghana.