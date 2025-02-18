NPA Chief Pushes for Tema Oil Refinery Revival After Critical Facility Inspection

Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has intensified calls for the urgent revival of the dormant Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), following a high-level inspection of fuel installations in the port city of Tema.

Acting NPA CEO Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, flanked by Deputy CEO Dr. Sheila Addo and senior officials, assessed operations at the Ghana Petroleum Mooring Systems Limited (GPMS), a key hub for transferring imported fuel from vessels to onshore storage terminals.

The visit, aimed at identifying bottlenecks in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, revealed persistent challenges, including aging infrastructure and regulatory hurdles. GPMS management detailed the technical complexities of fuel distribution, underscoring the strain on a system reliant on imports due to TOR’s prolonged shutdown.

Tamaklo did not mince words. “A functional TOR isn’t optional—it’s a national imperative,” he declared, stressing that reviving the refinery would curb Ghana’s dependence on price-volatile imported fuel, stabilize local markets, and generate thousands of jobs. His remarks come amid growing public frustration over sporadic fuel shortages and rising pump prices, exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions.

Once a cornerstone of Ghana’s energy independence, TOR has languished for years under crippling debt, outdated machinery, and governance disputes. While government talks of restructuring and private investment persist, progress remains elusive. Tamaklo assured stakeholders of the NPA’s “full regulatory support” to fast-track solutions but stopped short of outlining a concrete timeline.

The push to resuscitate TOR intersects with broader concerns about Ghana’s energy security. With the nation spending over $2 billion annually on fuel imports, according to central bank data, analysts argue that a revived refinery could ease pressure on foreign reserves and insulate consumers from global oil shocks. Yet skepticism lingers. Past attempts to modernize TOR have collapsed under financial mismanagement, leaving industry observers cautious.

Tamaklo, however, struck an optimistic tone, vowing the NPA would prioritize streamlining fuel distribution and upgrading infrastructure to meet rising demand. “We cannot afford to gamble with our energy future,” he said.

As the government walks a tightrope between fiscal constraints and public expectation, the fate of TOR—and its ripple effects on Ghana’s economy—remains a defining challenge. For now, all eyes are on whether this latest pledge translates into action or joins a long list of unmet promises.

No specific deadlines for TOR’s reopening were disclosed during the inspection.