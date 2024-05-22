NPA Drivers Strike Over Pay

Source: Egbenya Augustine Mawutor

The Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union laid down their tools on Tuesday 21st of May 2024 to protest against their unfeasible salary framework.

They want the government to review their salaries to correspond with the current economic situation to improve their standard of living.

According to them, countless efforts to get the government to heed their plea have hit the rock.

They explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 directed the then energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hon Hassan Tampuli, to address the concerns of these critical service providers following a meeting held with the president.

Regrettably, the directive by the president was not followed through resulting in a series of threats and strike actions by its members.

The issue came up again in 2023 under the leadership of Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Dr Mustapha Hamid, but they also failed to implement the said directive.

To worsen the case the new board of the Oil Marketing Companies has also refused to approve the implementation of the condition of the framework.

The union leader said their meagre salaries are unsustainable especially when the prices of petroleum products skyrocket and the prices of goods and services continue to increase.

He noted that the aggrieved union members would escalate their protest against the NPA if it did nothing to resolve their apprehension.

Mr. Nyanue also mentioned the deplorable road network in Tema and other points across the country as contributing to their challenges as drivers.

He blamed the government for failing to honor its word to rehabilitate the roads nationwide.