NPA honoured for continuous support for National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been honoured for its immense contribution to the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

It was awarded with a plaque and a citation which read: “We sincerely appreciate the NPA’s commitment to support and its effort to improve the services of the Department year by year. We are very grateful.”

The NPA received the recognition at a grand durbar/dinner and awards programme to climax the 25th anniversary celebration of the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Twenty-five Years of Excellence in Comprehensive Cancer Care in Ghana.”

Dr Mustapha Abdul -Hamid, the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA who received the award in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed happiness for the acknowledgement given to the Authority.

He said: “The NPA is excited that the Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre which is the unit for cancer treatment in Ghana has recognised the contribution of the Authority.

“Because really and truly the NPA has corporate social responsibility policy that focuses on human development and of course life borders on everything. So healthcare is an integral part of our scope of corporate social responsibility policy.”

He noted that cancer is a debilitating disease that kills people, saying; “And so, we thought that if we put our money behind the Oncology Unit it would help to save a lot of lives and we are proud about that.”

The National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre was established in 1998 with the efforts of the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.