The 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced to 9 pesewas per litre effective tomorrow Wednesday May 5, 2021.

This was announced after a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy earlier on Tuesday, May 04, 2021 between the Minister for Energy and the National Petroleum Authority.

Other patners present at meeting were Association of Oil Marketing Companies Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research.

