NPA Secures Mandate To Prosecute Crimes In Petroleum Industry

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been given the prosecutorial powers by the Attorney General to prosecute crimes in the oil supply chain in the country.

The Executive Instrument (EI) 378, which the Authority obtained in 2020, is to enable the NPA to ensure successful prosecution of cases in the petroleum downstream industry and stem the tide of crime in the sector.

The Legal Manager at the Legal Directorate of NPA, Ms. Farida Ali-Musah, made this known at a media engagement in Cape Coast.

She explained that hitherto, the NPA relied on the AG and the police for prosecution of cases.

Ms Ali-Musah said some of the cases were thrown out of courts for lack of prosecution.

Besides, she said, since the establishment of NPA in 2005 by Act 691, the industry had witnessed great evolution.

Therefore, she said, it was crucial for the Authority to have the prosecutorial powers to enhance its regulatory mandate

Ms. Ali-Musah mentioned operating without NPA certified licensed, misapplication of the prescribed petroleum pricing formula and tampering with Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) tracking and volume monitoring as some of the crimes that would be prosecuted.

Others are false statements and withholding of material information, obstruction or interference with investigation and selling unmarked fuel.

Some of the crimes would attract sentences between five and 10 years.

Ms. Ali-Musah said the NPA had started stakeholder consultations to pave the way for the start of the prosecution process.