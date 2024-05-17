NPA to Roll out Cylinder Recirculation Model Nationwide, Aims for 50% LPG Access by 2030

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is set to introduce the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) Programme this June, announced Kwadwo Odarno Appiah, Bono Regional Manager of the NPA.

Under the CRM, Ghanaians will no longer need to own a cylinder to use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic and commercial activities. “Filled LPG cylinders will be available at exchange points, where customers can pay for the content and pick up the cylinders after registering, with or without their old cylinders,” explained Appiah.

The NPA, in collaboration with its partners and under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, will spearhead the CRM implementation.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Sunyani, Appiah emphasized the health benefits of switching from charcoal and firewood to LPG, particularly in reducing severe lung diseases among women and children.

The CRM will operate alongside the current distribution model until the latter is phased out. The goal is to ensure that at least 50% of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean, and environmentally friendly LPG by 2030.

Kwadwo Odarno Appiah noted that the policy aims to improve LPG access and safety, increase its adoption, and prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property often caused by human error at gas-filling stations.

According to the CRM policy, cylinders procured from manufacturing companies will be sent to bottling plants to be filled.

Kwadwo Odarno Appiah noted that these filled cylinders will then be transported in bulk to exchange depots for holding and sorting before being delivered to exchange points.

According to Kwadwo Odarno Appiah, Specialised trucks will transport the filled cylinders from the bottling plants to retail stations or exchange points, where consumers can exchange their empty cylinders for filled ones.

Kwadwo Odarno Appiah said to make LPG more affordable and accessible, the NPA is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to reduce taxes on LPG. This measure is expected to encourage more households to adopt LPG for cooking.

Kwadwo Odarno Appiah urged the public to switch to LPG as a safer and more convenient cooking solution that does not emit smoke. He highlighted the government’s introduction of the CRM policy to make LPG more affordable, accessible, and widely available.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, in her address, expressed concern that many women, in a bid to fulfill their spousal responsibilities, have died from smoke-related infections as a result of cooking with charcoal or firewood.

She said it is very disheartening that smoke has killed many women and rendered others with chronic diseases.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene called on women, who are normally seen more in the kitchen, to embrace the LPG to save their lives from smoke-related infections.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene said the initiative will also, to some extent, save Ghana’s forest reserves, which have been depleted due to the use of charcoal and firewood.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene stated that smoke from using charcoal and firewood can lead to severe lung diseases, especially among women and children. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is a cleaner cooking fuel that does not emit smoke, making it a healthier option for women.

According to the Bono Minister, LPG is a more convenient and safer cooking solution as it does not emit smoke. This makes it a better alternative to traditional cooking methods like charcoal and firewood, which can be inconvenient and potentially hazardous.

Mrs. Justina Owusu Banahene said since the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is taking steps to make LPG more affordable and accessible to consumers, including reducing taxes on LPG, it should encourage more women to switch to LPG for cooking as it becomes more cost-effective and widely available.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene said the rollout of the Cylinder Recirculation Model represents a significant shift towards safer, cleaner, and more efficient energy use in Ghana.