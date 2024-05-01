NPC Appeals To Corporate Ghana For Support Ahead Of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

… Welcomes Four Para Athletes From Marrakech Grand Prix

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana has appealed to corporate Ghana to support para athletes in their planning and preparations for international competitions.

Welcoming four athletes and their coach who returned from the 2024 International Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco, he said Ghana para athletes always bring home medals, but they need to be motivated and inspire to do more and better in ruling championships.

He hailed the two medalists, experienced Zinabu Issah and Edmund Govina who participated for the first time a got a bronze the F46/F44/F68 Discus Throw with a distance of 18.04 meters which is his Personal Best (PB) and T46 Javelin Men PB 21.81m where he took 6th position.

Zinabu Issah won two gold medals for Ghana in Discus Throw and Shot Put.

Amos Ahiagah made his PB 12.63 placing 5th in T46 100 meters Men, T46 400 meters Men PB 1:04.02 placing 5th and T46 Long Jump Men with a PB 5.14m 6th place, while Diana Kuubetegr also made her PB 2:50 in 42 T 46 800 meters Women which is an African record and T46 1500 Women registering a PB of 6:12.65.

Coach Ibrahim Sulemana said they could have done better with better preparations. He appealed to the media to promote para sports.

Four other coaches including Patrick Yaw Obeng, Ernest Brako Ofei were presented with classification certificates at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the athletics team will move to camp to prepare for France for the Paris 2024 Grand Prix, which is another opportunity for Ghana to qualify and compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In other News, Ghana is preparing to host the African Paralympic Committee (APC) AGM in Accra from May 16 to 18, 2024, while Tahiru Haruna will lead the Black Optimist Para Powerlifting Team to Mexico 2024 Parapan American World Cup from 23rd – 26th May 2024.