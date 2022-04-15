NPC donates Wheelchairs to Kabaka Foundation

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has donated 20 Wheelchairs to the Kabaka Foundation, a non- governmental organization that seeks to impact the lives of persons living with disability.

The aim of Kabaka Foundation is to impact the lives of all Ghanaians positively, as they recently commenced a project aimed at projecting the use of Assistive Technology equipment in the country.

The donation was in collaboration with Mr. Frank Okyere the immediate past Ambassador of Ghana to Japan, Wheelchairs of Hope Foundation and The Volunteers Group to Send Wheelchairs to Africa, in Japan.

Mr. Okyere made the presentation to the Foundation headed by the Founder Nana Owiredu Wadie (Nkosuo Hene of the Kwahu-Nkwatia Traditional area).

He said the two Japanese foundations were willing to collaborate with the NPC-Ghana to bring change into the lives of persons with impairment in the country.

Mr. Henry Larbi Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kabaka Foundation promise to put to good use.