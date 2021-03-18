The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana) will sign an agreement with the Inawashiro Township that will host the Paralympic Team from Ghana in a Pre-games training camp from July to August 2021 before Team Ghana moves to the official games village for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

According to Peter Adjei, Secretary General of the NPC, the signing ceremony will be held on Friday at the NPC- Ghana’s President office at North Ridge in Accra.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things and thus, has necessitated that the Agreement Signing Ceremony be done online.

Participants at this ceremony will include officers of the National Paralympic Committee NPC of Ghana, representatives of the Ghana Embassy in Japan headed by His Excellency Frank Okyere Ambassador of Ghana to Japan and the Office of the Mayor of Inawashiro Town in Japan.