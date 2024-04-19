NPC Ghana Hosts Extraordinary General Assembly On Saturday April 20

The Board of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana has set 20th April 2024 for its Extraordinary General Assembly to engage with members with the following agenda after it has earlier postponed the event twice 30th November 2023 and 2nd February 2024 to allow its members to contribute to the organization of the just ended 13th African Games.

Agenda of the Meeting (EGA)

i. Consideration for approval of Annual Membership Fees

ii. Consideration for approval of New Para Sports and their respective Federations/Associations;

iii. Amendments to Article 2 Membership: Sections 1 to 5

iv. Date for Elective General Assembly per Article 7. 1(ii) and 6(ii)

The NPC Ghana further announced members are requested to nominate and send two (2) delegates, one (1) with voting rights in reply to the notice and invitation, and must be received by the NPC Ghana by not later than 5:00 PM local time on Wednesday 17th April 2024.

The media are hereby to apply for accreditation through the official email of the secretariat: info@npcghana.org

THE MEMBERS GTO PARTICIPATE IN THE EGA THROUGH A DISTRIBUTION ARE LISTED:

1. Para Athletics,

2. Para Powerlifting,

3. Sitting Volleyball / Para Volleyball

4. Shooting Para Sports,

5. Para Swimming,

6. Wheelchair Basketball,

7. Para-Badminton,

8. Para Taekwondo,

9. Para Cycling Federation,

10. Wheelchair Tennis,

11. Blind Sports Federation,

12. Cerebral Palsy Sports,

13. Blind Football,

14. Adaptive Boxing,

15. Boccia Sports,

16. Para Biathlon,

17. Wheelchair Rugby,

18. Para Archery

19. Wheelchair Softball

20. National Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Assoc. of Ghana

21. Amputee Football Association of Ghana

22. Para Table Tennis

Source: NPC