The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana), the sole governing body of Para sports in Ghana, has opened application for the employment of two technical officials to lead some of its development programmes.

A statement from Mr. Peter Adjei General Secretary of the NPC said, the outfit is seeking to employ the services of Para Athletics Coach and Para Powerlifting Coach.

According to the statement, the two positions would require candidates to have a Coaching certificate (s) in the aforementioned Para sports disciplines or related qualification from any recognized institution, either national or international or both.

In addition, the candidates must have coaching experience of a minimum of three years, with disability sports-oriented organization.

It said successful candidates, would be required to design and execute a carefully planned method of training to maximize output in existing Para athletes in the respective sport, develop a talent identification and development strategy to unearth and groom potential athletes in Para athletics and Para Powerlifting from grass root to elite status to increase the athlete pool.

According to the statement candidates would be required to prepare and submit quarterly reports on work performed, and progress of athletes to Project Lead and work under the NPC-Ghana/ Project Lead on its Para Sports Against Stigma Project being implemented in collaboration with International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Lougborough University London and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO-UK).