NPC-Ghana Unveils Professor Youhwan Kim as Technical Advisor for Para Sports Development

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has officially introduced Professor Youhwan Kim as its new Technical Advisor and Sports Development Director. The ceremony, held at the NPC-Ghana Secretariat in Accra, marked the beginning of Professor Kim’s one-year tenure, during which he will provide technical expertise to develop and promote para sports in Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony, NPC-Ghana President Samson Deen welcomed Professor Kim and expressed his gratitude to the Korean Government, Korean National Paralympic Committee, and KOICA for their continuous support to Ghana’s Paralympic movement.

Professor Kim, who was deployed by the Korean Government through KOICA, brings a wealth of experience in para sports development. In his remarks, he expressed his excitement to be in Ghana and contribute to the development of para sports in Africa.

“I can see the excitement from the streets, and I believe Ghana has a bright future in para sports,” Professor Kim said. “I will do my best during my one-year stay here, and I look forward to your guidance and support.”

The NPC-Ghana has outlined several expectations from Professor Kim’s tenure, including providing technical advice, capacity building, and developing a roadmap for Ghana’s qualification events for the 2028 Paralympic Games.

The introduction of Professor Kim marks a significant milestone in the development of para sports in Ghana. With his expertise and guidance, the NPC-Ghana is poised to take para sports to the next level, providing opportunities for athletes with disabilities to excel and represent Ghana on the international stage.