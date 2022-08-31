NPC launches project on curbing violent extremism in communities

The National Peace Council (NPC) has launched a six-month project to curb violent extremism in selected communities in the country.

The selected hotspots are: Ashiaman, Madina, Maamobi, Newtown, Nima, Odododiodio and Techiman.

The project, which will build resilience against violent extremism is targeting women, youth, political parties, and Persons with Disabilities.

The project, dubbed: “Preventing Violent Extremism; The gender perspective and Women’s Role,” has started in August 2022 and expected to end in January 2023.

Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the NPC, who performed the launch said Global Peace Index 2022, had confirmed the threats of violent extremism and terrorism in the West African sub-region.

Rev. Dr Adu- Gyamfi said though Ghana continued to enjoy the position on the Global Peace Index as the most peaceful country in the sub-region, the fear of spill over from insurgence in Ghana’s neighbouring countries could not be over emphasised.

The Chairman of NPC said: “Ghana’s place in the sub region as one of the few stable democracies must be jealously guarded to avoid any act that could derail the democratic gains that have been collectively achieved over the last three decades.”

He said women, youth and ordinary citizens were the most affected with activities of violent extremists thus the project sought to train and provide capacity for a new generation of women and youth peace activists who would actively promote peace and help in preventing and countering violent extremism in their communities.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi lauded Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian High Commission in Ghana for providing financial and logistical support to the Council to implement the project.

Mr Frank W. Bodza, Deputy Director, Conflict Management and Resolution, NPC, in a presentation said the communities were selected based on the history of electoral violence, vigilantism, gangsterism, high population density and a high penetration of economic activities, among others.

Mr Bodza said under the project 200 people would be beneficiaries.

He explained that out of the 200 people, 80 women and youth leaders of political parties would be trained on prevention of extremism.

Mr Bodza said that was because the youth were the “central pillar” of violence and extremist activities with women and children being the most affected by violence.

Bishop Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Chairman, Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, appealed to political parties to actively take part in the activities of the Council to curb violent extremism in the country.

Violent extremism is a form of extremism that condones and enacts violence with ideological or deliberate intent.

Examples are religious and political violence.