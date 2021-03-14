Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana competed with national Wheelchair racing athletes in the “Walk In My Shoe” initiative aimed at challenging Able-Bodied Persons to compete with Para Athletes in their various disciplines.

The initiative was aimed at creating awareness and getting the general public to appreciate the strength and prowess of Para athletes.

The NPC Ghana would use this initiative to promote UKAID funded project, Para Sports Against Stigma (PSAS) and equally as a digital campaign in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Mr. Deen used three minutes, 41 seconds to complete the 400m race.

He said “we are grateful to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons and his team led by Jose Cabo Montes for giving Ghana all the support to impact lives and also to our friend Jennifer Wong from Loughborough University.”

Mr. Deen used the opportunity to nominate the British High Commissioner to Ghana His Excellency Iain Walker, the Ambassador of Japan and the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif for a match with the National Goal Ball Team.

He competed with T54 Wheelchair racer, Patrick Yaw Obeng, a multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalist in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 African Games and several other World Championships and World Cups.

The rest were, Felix Acheampong, a T54 Wheelchair Racer who is chasing for a slot at the Paralympic Games and Emmanuel Yaw Boateng, a T54 Wheelchair Racer.

Yaw Boateng represented Ghana at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 2011, 2015 All African Games.