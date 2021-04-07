Members of the Northern Regional Peace Council (NPC) and the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), have undergone a capacity building training to equip and strengthen them with skills needed to maintain peace and security in the region.

The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to develop mechanisms and strategies to enhance the cooperation between the NPC and REGSEC to prevent and mitigate violent extremism in the Northern Region.

The two-day training workshop was jointly organized, in Tamale, by the two institutions, with funding support from the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale, through MISEREOR, a German development agency.

Participants were taken through conflict trends and the implications for peace and security in Ghana and the Northern Region, and violent extremism and terrorism.

They were also introduced to the National Framework for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana among other topics.

Mr Emmanuel Habuka Bombande, a Senior Mediation Adviser, who facilitated the engagement, said “all the neighbours to the North of Ghana had one way or the other, been impacted by terrorist activities, so the call for collective cooperation between the NPC and REGSEC, becomes important in how we deal with countering such activities”.

He underscored the importance of not allowing political interference in the management of peace and security in the country, adding “the peace and security of the nation should be a common discourse among citizens and everybody is partly responsible for preventing violent extremism and terrorism in Ghana”.

He advised the youth in the region not to allow themselves to be recruited by terrorist groups and desist from activities that could lead to violence in their communities, however, they should cooperate with the security agencies to stop such acts.

The Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Chairman of the Northern Regional Peace Council, noted that to further deepen and strengthen the peace process in the region, an effective collaboration among stakeholders was key, hence, the idea behind the workshop for members of the two institutions.